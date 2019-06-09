Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has been topping the TRP chart with its dramatic twists and turns ever since the daily soap started airing on television. And now with the stunning entry of Mr. Bajaj played by Karan Singh Grover, the show is all set to offer some interesting high-voltage drama into the lives of Prerna played by Erica Fernandes and Anurag played by Parth Samthaan.

If you are an avid viewer of the show, you can see how Prerna and Anurag have struggled to come together and united once again. Viewers may expect a lot of romantic scenes between Prerna and Anurag but Mr. Bajaj's entry in the recent promo of the show has given rise to speculations about his presence.

In the promo, Prerna and Anurag can be seen getting married in a mandap, but soon Mr. Bajaj enters the scene to disrupt the couple's happy life.

According to Tellychakkar, Mr. Bajaj will do anything to force Prerna to marry him because his daughter Sneha is fond of Prerna and is quite comfortable around her. You will also get to see Karan romancing Erica aka Prerna.

Sneha has lost the ability to speak but she will regain it when she will start spending much time with Prerna. And Mr. Bajaj will do his part to bring Prerna home as his wife and a mother to his daughter after witnessing the impossible becoming possible with Prerna's midas touch.

The first look of Karan Singh Grover as Mr. Bajaj was recently revealed online after much speculations about who will play the particular role in the popular daily soap. His hot salt and pepper look as stolen hearts of many and viewers seem to be quite excited about Karan's character will bring a storm in Prerna and Anurag's lives.