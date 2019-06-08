After much wait, the first-look of Karan Singh Grover as Mr Bajaj is finally here. There were speculations of the actor joining the team of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, and with this first look the news has become official. KSG would be seen playing the role of Mr Bajaj, a business tycoon, which was earlier played by Ronit Roy in the earlier series.

Karan Singh Grover's fan page shared the photo. His clean shaved, salt-and-pepper look has created a storm on social media. Even wife Bipasha Basu was left gushing over the actor. Bipasha shared Karan Singh Grover's first look as Mr. Bajaj and captioned it, "Superrrrr Hottttt." (sic)

Karan Wahi, Arjun Rampal, Milind Soman and Siddharth Shukla were some of the names which were brought forward as probable actors for playing Mr Bajaj. There were reports of KSG expecting a higher pay than the other lead actors of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, due to which makers were finding it difficult to lock him for the project. Also, another report had said that the actor wanted to put limited hours of working per day in addition to working for only a few days a month. A source close to the show, told TellyChakkar.com, "While Karan is expecting the production house to fulfil these clauses, he also wants to put in limited hours of working a day. In a successful daily soap, where the stakes are so high, it becomes difficult to bend the rules for just one person."

At this juncture in the show, when Komolika has died and Anurag and Prerna are all set to tie the knot, Mr Bajaj would enter the show and give the show a new twist. The show starring Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes has become the talk of the town and topping the TRPs ever since its release.