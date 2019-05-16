Ever since Ekta Kapoor had announced on beginning the hunt for new Mr Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 on social media, several names have cropped up to play the iconic character earlier essayed by Ronit Roy.

While Karan Wahi was said to have bagged the role, the latest news is that there has been a last moment change and Karan Singh Grover will now portray the role of Mr Bajaj and will be seen romancing Erica Fernandes aka Prerna on screen.

Back then, Ronit became an overnight sensation with a strong role and his salt and pepper look. The actor seemed quite happy with Karan stepping into his shoes and said, "I'm very happy for Karan bagging the role of Bajaj. I think he'll do a great job. My good wishes are with him. May he and kzk2 attain much greater heights of popularity than I did," SpotboyE quoted Ronit as saying.

When asked if he has any advice for Karan, Ronit replied, "He's a seasoned actor and doesn't need my advice. All I can say is, be cool."

Ronit further said that his fans still address him by the name of Mr Bajaj and attributes his success to the character. "People still do call me that. It goes without saying that it was one of my iconic and career-defining roles," he concluded.

Meanwhile, Erica celebrated her birthday on May 7 with co-star Parth Samthaan aka Anurag Basu of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. The actors, who are rumoured to be dating in real life, took a break from their hectic work schedule and flew off to Mussoorie to celebrate the special day.

Erica took to Instagram to share every detail of her Mussoorie trip with Parth. From gorging on some delicious pizza to cutting the birthday cake at midnight, both Erica and Parth made sure to keep their fans updated on all that went down at the special birthday bash away from the hustle and bustle of Mumbai city.