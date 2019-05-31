Of late, the entry of Mr Bajaj in hit show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 staring Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes has become the talk of the town.

While many popular names were considered for the role including Karan Wahi, Arjun Rampal, Milind Soman and Siddharth Shukla, rumour had it that Karan Singh Grover has been locked as the face of Mr Bajaj.

However, the latest buzz is that Karan has put forth certain conditions to be part of the show, which has forced the makers to consider another actor to portray the iconic character.

Apparently, Bipasha Basu's husband is expecting a higher pay than the other lead actors of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. Also, he wants to put limited hours of working per day in addition to working for only a few days a month.

A source close to the show, told TellyChakkar.com, "While Karan is expecting the production house to fulfil these clauses, he also wants to put in limited hours of working a day. In a successful daily soap, where the stakes are so high, it becomes difficult to bend the rules for just one person."

Even as the hunt for the face of Mr Bajaj continues, it was reported earlier that the team of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is gearing up to shoot for Mr Bajaj's entry, which will take place in the exotic locations in Switzerland. "The team will be flying to Switzerland to shoot for Bajaj's entry in the first week of June. The date for the travel is yet to be certain but the team is working day in and out to make sure the big shift in the storyline is executed well," a source told Catch News.

It now remains to be seen who finally steps into the shoes of Ronit Roy, who played the iconic character of Mr Bajaj in the first part of the Ekta Kapoor's show.