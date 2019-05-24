Of late, fans of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 featuring Parth Samthaan (Anurag) and Erica Fernandes (Prerna) in leads have been eagerly waiting for Karan Singh Grover to enter the show as Mr Bajaj. Karan will step into the shoes of Ronit Roy, who essayed the iconic role in the first season.

However, if the rumour is to be believed, then the actor has still not given a nod to play the role and is mulling over whether to sign the contract or not. Shocking isn't it? On the other hand, some reports also suggest that Karan is very much part of the show and will sign the contract this week.

Further, the team of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is gearing up to shoot for Mr Bajaj's entry, which will take place in the exotic locations in Switzerland. "The team will be flying to Switzerland to shoot for Bajaj's entry in the first week of June. The date for the travel is yet to be certain but the team is working day in and out to make sure the big shift in the storyline is executed well," a source told Catch News.

With such big preparations going on, one can only hope that Karan signs the dotted lines soon and be part of the great team of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

In the first season, Ronit had become an overnight sensation with a strong role and his salt and pepper look. When asked to comment on Karan stepping into his shoes, the actor said, "I'm very happy for Karan bagging the role of Bajaj. I think he'll do a great job. My good wishes are with him. May he and kzk2 attain much greater heights of popularity than I did," SpotboyE quoted Ronit as saying.

Ronit further said that his fans still address him by the name of Mr Bajaj and attributes his success to the character. "People still do call me that. It goes without saying that it was one of my iconic and career-defining roles," he concluded.