Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes, who play the roles of Anurag and Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, are currently one of the hottest alleged couples in the telly town. Although the duo has always denied dating reports, their fondness for each other seems to be getting evident with each passing day.

Recently, Erica shared photoshoot pictures of herself with Parth. In the picture, the gorgeous actress has her eyes fixed on the hunk. Going by the image, it seems like Erica is deeply and madly in love with her man.

The spark between Erica and Parth is not limited to the show or social media, but on the ground of recently concluded Box Cricket League 4 (BCL 4) as well. A report in TellyChakkar said that despite being in rival teams, Parth and Erica seemed to be inseparable on the BCL ground. Both Anurag and Prerna of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 were seen supporting and cheering for each other while representing rival teams. Their cute moments didn't go unnoticed by the commentators as well who highlighted these acts between the two.

The alleged lovebirds also spend more time together when not shooting for their show. Apparently, Parth and Erica often arrive together on sets and also wait for one another to have afternoon and evening meals together. Not just that, they often leave the sets together as well.

Yet, Erica continues to refute dating reports and claim to be just 'good friends'. She had told Hindustan Times, "People believe what they want to believe. We are good friends but we are not dating. I can't stop them nor can I explain things to everyone. From day one, we got along well. And link-ups are a common occurrence in shows with romantic storylines. It doesn't bother me as I know the truth and I can't stop them."