In a shocking turn of events, rumour has it that Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2's lead protagonist Erica Fernandes aka Prerna's track is coming to an end.

Although the new show has retained the essence of the previous season, the storyline and characters have got a fresh twist and look like in an attempt to raise the drama quotient, the makers of the hit show are planning to bring in a major twist.

A SpotboyE report said that Prerna's character may die in the upcoming episodes. The news is sure to leave viewers baffled as to the characters Prerna and Anurag, played by Parth Samthaan, and their chemistry is loved by millions of viewers.

Meanwhile, a few days ago, Hina Khan aka Komolika made an exit from Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. Her co-stars including Erica, Parth, Pooja Banerjee among others had organised a mini farewell on the sets and wished her luck for future ventures. A few of the clicks were shared on Instagram as well.

Further, Karan Singh Grover has been roped in to portray the role of Mr Bajaj on the show. Karan will step into the shoes of Ronit Roy, who had played the iconic role in the first part. Back then, Ronit became an overnight sensation with a strong role and his salt and pepper look.

While Karan's character is expected to enter the show soon and romance Prerna, the news of Prerna's track coming to end at the same time seems unlikely. However, one can expect major twists in Ekta Kapoor's shows when it comes to high-voltage drama.