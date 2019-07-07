Ever since Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 went on air, it has been ruling the TRP charts. Besides the interesting storyline and the performances of the team, the lead pair - Erica Fernandes aka Prerna and Parth Samthaan aka Anurag's chemistry is also loved by fans worldwide. However, the recent entry of Karan Singh Grover as Mr Bajaj and his chemistry with Erica has been grabbing all the limelight.

Recently, the team flew down to Switzerland to shoot for an important sequence and since then, Erica, Pooja Banerjee, Parth, Karan and others had been sharing a lot of pictures on Instagram from the beautiful European country. From Parthand Erica enjoying the scenic beauties to Karan's shirtless images, fans were in for a treat with the amazing photos.

However, on Saturday, July 6, the team bid adieu to Switzerland and headed back home after a fun-filled shoot. Announcing the same, Erica shared a picture of hers with Parth and Karan from inside the flight. Dressed in casual outfits, the team is seen beaming with joy as they return.

Coming to the current plot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, viewers must be aware that Prerna will not marry Anurag but will instead tie the knot with Rishab Bajaj. However, fans must be wondering how the story will unfold in Switzerland.

According to a SpotboyE report, Prerna will marry Bajaj inorder to safeguard Anurag and entire Basu family from Mr Bajaj. The newly-wedded couple will then travel to Switzerland for their honeymoon. Heartbroken with the news of Prerna's marriage, Anurag will fake his death for his family, As the Basu family mourns their son's death, Anurag will follow Prerna and Bajaj to Switzerland to seek revenge. The lead pair - Anurag and Prerna - will also have a faceoff in the scenic location where Anurag will try to grab his ladylove by her neck to know the reason for her ditching him. Prerna will act rudely with Anurag in an attempt to make him hate her.