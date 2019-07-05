The cast and crew of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is currently in Switzerland for a 15 day shoot schedule. Producer Ekta Kapoor is also with the team and going by the pictures shared on social media, one can say that the team is having a blast in the beautiful European country.

Ekta recently took to Instagram to share a fun group photo featuring Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes, Pooja Banerjee, Karan Singh Grover, screenwriter and author Mushtaq Shiekh besides her. Sharing it, she wrote "#kasautiizindagiikay". Reacting to the image, Bipasha Basu wrote, "You are looking so lovely".

Erica, who plays the female lead Prerna and is currently the most sought after actresses of small screen, has been sharing pictures from Switzerland with her millions of fans on regular basis. In one of the pictures, Erica draped in a green saree looked gorgeous while Parth looks handsome in a pink t-shirt paired with white pants. The images look breathtaking.

Karan is making the most of his spare time admiring the nature. Sharing a shirtless picture of his, the Mr Bajaj of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 wrote: "Solar charging. #grateful #lightworker #sonofthesun." In another one, he is lying on the grass close to Zurich lake. He captioned the picture as, "What I do between shots, work on my tan! #zurichlake #heavenonearth #grateful."

Parth too has been sharing several scenic beauties of the country on his Instagram page. In one of the pictures, Parth can seen posing near the window with a burst of bright red flowers. Sharing it, he wrote: "Tuesday Mornings be like #zurichdiaries #rhienwaterfall."

Take a look at some of the beautiful pictures from the European country shared by the actors.