Of late, rumour has been doing the rounds that Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 stars Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan, who play the roles of Prerna and Anurag, are dating in real life.

And now, the latest buzz is that a lot has been brewing up between the alleged lovebirds. The couple is going strong and is spending more time together than usual. A source told SpotboyE that Parth and Erica often arrive together on sets and also wait for one another to have afternoon and evening meals together. Not just that, they often leave the sets together as well.

While there were speculations about Parth and Erica's closeness earlier, it intensified when Hina Khan, who plays the role of Komolika, wasn't invited for Parth's birthday. It should be recalled that Erica and Hina are not the best of friends on the sets and it was also confirmed by Hina later.

Meanwhile, Parth has been in news over his kissing scene with Pooja Banerjee on a show. Parth and Pooja, who play siblings – Anurag and Nivedita – on Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, shared a liplock in Ekta Kapoor's web series Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 2.

In the web series, Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 2 that stars Mona Singh, Ronit Roy and Gurdeep Kohli, Parth and Pooja play the roles of Faizal and Bani, respectively.

As soon as the video was uploaded online, netizens were left angered as they found the on-screen brother-sister duo kissing in another show extremely odd. Some also condemned the makers and the actors too for including a kissing scene between the actors who play siblings in Ekta's other family drama. Pooja, however, through an interview justified her action saying that she and Parth are not real life siblings and are just professional actors doing their job.