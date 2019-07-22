Ardent fans of Ekta Kapoor's top-rated show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 are currently witnessing a high dose of drama as Prerna (Erica Fernandes) married Mr Rishabh Bajaj (Karan Singh Grover) ditching her love Anurag Basu (Parth Samthaan) and leaving the entire Basu family devastated.

And to add spice to the ongoing drama, the makers will soon introduce a new face in the form of an antagonist on the show. Senior actress Alka Amin will enter Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 as Mr Bajaj's aunt, the only person he calls family.

A source told Bollywood Life: "Alka signed the show on Tuesday and will play Mr Bajaj's aunt, who won't have a soft corner for Prerna."

The senior actress' entry will further create problems for Prerna. However, this is not the first time the show will witness an antagonist. Earlier, Komolika, played by Hina Khan, had created havoc in Anurag and Prerna's lives and the recent entry of Bajaj further separated the lovebirds.

Meanwhile on the show, Prerna and Mr Bajaj have left for Switzerland for their honeymoon. Heartbroken with the news of Prerna's marriage, Anurag decides to seek revenge from his ladylove, He faked his his death for his family. As the Basu family mourns their son's death, Anurag followed Prerna and Bajaj to Switzerland.

In the upcoming episodes, the lead pair will have a faceoff in the scenic location where Anurag will try to grab his ladylove by her neck to know the reason for her ditching him. Prerna will act rudely with Anurag in an attempt to make him hate her.