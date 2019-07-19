Television actress Pooja Banerjee, who plays the role of Nivedita Basu in hit show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, has been gaining a lot of praises for her performance on the show. The actress is quite active on Instagram and often posts pictures from the sets as well.

And recently, Pooja shared a few snaps from her latest bridal photoshoot. In the pictures, the actress looks gorgeous as a bride in a red lehenga and heavy jewellery. Posting the pictures on her Instagram, she wrote, "Once upon a time... There was a Bride who simply loved to dress up and pose ❤️."

Pooja started her career as a contestant in MTV Roadies 8 in 2011. Later, she made her acting debut with TV show Ek Doosre Se Karte Hain Pyaar Hum and then went on to feature in shows like Swim Team, Naagarjuna - Ek Yoddha, Chandra Nadini, Dil Hi Toh Hai among others. However, her role as Nivedita in KasautiiZindagii Kay 2 made her a household name.

On the personal front, Pooja is happily married to national level swimmer Sandeep Sejwal. The couple got married in February 2017.

Meanwhile, the current track of Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is riding high on drama. Prerna (Erica Fernandes) tied the knot with Rishab Bajaj (Karan Singh Grover) ditching Anurag (Parth Samthaan). She married Bajaj in order to safeguard Anurag and the entire Basu family from his cruel intentions. The newlyweds headed to Switzerland for their honeymoon.

Heartbroken with the news of Prerna's marriage, Anurag faked his death for his family. As the Basu family mourns their son's death, Anurag followed Prerna and Bajaj to Switzerland to seek revenge. In the upcoming episodes, the lead pair - Anurag and Prerna - will have a faceoff in the scenic location where Anurag will try to grab his ladylove by her neck to know the reason for her ditching him. Prerna will act rudely with Anurag in an attempt to make him hate her.