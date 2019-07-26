Fans of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 lead pair Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes - one of the hottest couples of the telly town - suffered a shock yesterday (Thursday, July 25), when news of their breakup made headlines.

While fans must still be reeling over the news, the reason behind the alleged split has been revealed. Yes, according to a SpotboyE report, Parth's closeness with a 26-year-old girl from Jaipur has resulted in their split. The girl named Priyanka Solanki has acted in TV show Madhubala- Ek Ishq Ek Junoon (2013).

The report further said that Parth suddenly became too close to Priyanka and their friendship didn't go down well with Erica, although she initially tried to brush it off.

Now, Parth and Erica, who until recently were head over heels in love with each other, maintain a professional relationship and talk to each other only related to work. Sad, isn't it?

It should be mentioned here that although Parth and Erica had never admitted to their relationship, their fondness for each other was evident, not just on social media but on the sets as well. It was said that the alleged lovebirds spent more time together, when not shooting for the show. They used to arrive together, have meals together and also leave the sets together.

The breakup came as a shock to many also because Erica celebrated her birthday two months ago with Parth in Mussoorie. The two also shot for a travelogue there. The duo had also flooded their Instagram pages with pictures of their recent trip to Switzerland for the shoot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.