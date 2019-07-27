Unlike other Nach Baliye 9 couples, ex-couple Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh are raising a lot of eyebrows owing to their arguments both on and off stage. There were also reports that the show makers were unable to deal with them as they keep bickering every now and then.

And now, the actress feels that she is unsure whether she did the right thing of participating in the show with Vishal. "I thought we could keep our differences aside and work to win the crown, which is the essence of the concept, but alas. The way he lashed out at me on the opening night was not done. He has really hurt me with his vicious words. It is not that I alone hurt him, it was mutual. I might be forced to reply back in his language. How long can you take it?" she told IWMBuzz.

Madhurima further said that that first few days of rehearsal were tough for both as they couldn't tolerate each other's vibes and were not ready to hug or touch each other as well. But things are getting a bit better and she now regards Vishal as a co-actor with whom she has to perform and not her ex.

When asked if she didn't expect washing dirty linen in public given the format of the show, the actress said: "Whatever happens between a couple is private. But if you want to go all-out making spectacles shows that you have some unresolved issues. Also, if you are doing all this to garner fake sympathy and publicity, then it is so wrong. People are not liking his actions as well."

Although Madhurima knew it won't be easy she agreed for the show as she didn't want to miss the opportunity to work with Salman. "I always knew it won't be easy, but then opportunities like Nach Baliye and working with Salman Sir don't come twice. Agreed, we have had our fair share of clashes but I am hopeful that since we once loved each other, he will come around for the show's sake. Having said that, I don't know how long we can last, for while other jodis have lots of love, we have oodles of hatred. Already the competition is quite stiff, with great dancers like Shantanu Maheshwari – Nityaami Shirke, Anita Hassanandani – Rohit Reddy and Shraddha Arya – Alam Singh in the fray," said the actress.

The ex-couple's animosity has been visible from the premiere episode itself. Many were left stunned when Vishal used harsh words for his former ladylove in front of producer Salman Khan in the opening episode. It was Salman who sternly told him to be respectful towards Madhurima on the show. And in the latest promo shared by the channel on social media, Vishal could be seen refusing to hug Madhurima after their performance.