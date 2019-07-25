It's been a few days since Nach Baliye 9 went on air and it is successfully managing to keep the audience hooked to the show with not just the spectacular performances by celebrity couples but also with the chemistry of the ex-couples.

While most of the ex-couples are cordial with each other on the sets, former couple Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh have been making news even before the show started owing to their tiffs on the sets.

In the latest promo shared by the channel on social media, Vishal could be seen refusing to hug Madhurima after their performance. Vishal and Madhurima can be seen giving a breathtaking performance in the video. They even received a standing ovation from the judges. Judge Raveena Tandon then asked Vishal to hug Madhurima but the actor outrightly refused it. Madhurima was taken aback by his behaviour.

The ex-couple's animosity has been visible from the premiere episode itself. Many eyebrows were raised when Vishal used harsh words for his former ladylove in front of producer Salman Khan in the opening episode. It was Salman who sternly told him to be respectful towards Madhurima on the show.

During the shoot of the first episode, Madhurima and Vishal reportedly got engaged in a heated argument. The duo had a fight again over something following which, Vishal was seen walking out of the sets. Rumour also has it that the production house is finding it difficult to deal with this ex-couple as they keep bickering every now and then.

When SpotboyE asked Vishal to narrate what exactly happened between them on sets, the actor had not only admitted of the argument but also revealed that Madhurima has a bad temper.