Nach Baliye 9 is set to hit screens on Saturday, July 20, and while fans are eagerly waiting to watch the ex-couples grooving together on screen, tiffs between former couples on sets are making news every now and then.

While a few days ago, it was reported that ex-couple Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh got engaged in a heated argument during the shoot of their first episode, according to the latest buzz, the duo again had a fight over something following which, Vishal was seen walking out of the sets.

"Madhurima and Vishal again had an argument on sets over something following which Vishal was seen walking out. The two keep bickering every now and then and the production is finding it difficult to deal with this set of ex-couple," a source told Pinkvilla.com.

Earlier, when SpotboyE had asked Vishal to narrate what exactly happened between them on sets, the actor had not only admitted of the argument but also revealed that Madhurima has a bad temper.

Meanwhile, the grand premiere episode of Nach Baliye 9 will see producer Salman Khan introduce the contestants on the show. This is for the first time in the history of Indian television that ex-couples will be seen participating in a show.

The first episode will be hosted by Salman himself along with Maniesh Paul. Rumour has it that Salman's ex-girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani will take the judge's seat. For those unaware, Salman and Sangeeta had plans to tie the knot more than 25 years ago.

As of now, names of a few contestants have been revealed. Urvashi Dholakia-Anuj Sachdeva, Vishal-Madhurima, Anita Hassanandani-Rohit Reddy, Shraddha Arya, Aly Goni-Natasha, Shantanu Maheshwari-Nityaami Shirke, Keith Sequeira-Rochelle Rao, Faisal Khan-Muskaan Kataria are likely to participate. Rumour has it that Anita, who is participating with her husband Rohit Reddy, is the highest-paid celebrity this year.