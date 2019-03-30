Since quite some time now, reports of Anita Hassanandani's pregnancy has been doing the rounds. The speculations further intensified when in her recent post on Instagram she mentioned about "2 cute babies soon". She wrote: "To the love of my life.... who's getting sexier by the day! Wish you a life full of happiness and 6packabs And yes 2 cute cute babies soon...... very soon! I love you to the moon n back!."

And now, her close friend and TV czarina Ekta Kapoor too dropped hints of Anita's pregnancy. Ekta teased the Naagin 3 actress by posting a picture of the actress near Ekta's baby's bed with a caption that read, "NEXT ONE?????????"

Not just that, Anita has also posted a collage of herself in a baby bump on Instagram. But before one jumps to a conclusion, the baby bump is a fake one and is probably from the sets of her show Naagin, where Anita's character gets pregnant.

Recently, the gorgeous actress spoke at length about her pregnancy plans after rumours of her opting for surrogacy started doing the rounds.

Rubbishing the rumours, Anita clarified that although she and Rohit are keen to have a baby, the rumours are baseless. "There is no truth in these rumours. We have thought about having a baby, and I plan to have a baby the natural and normal way. Hopefully, if things go as planned, we might have a baby next year," she told Hindustan Times.

Contrary to the rumours, motherhood is something that excites the gorgeous lady. "When it happens, motherhood will surely change my life like it changes the lives of mothers all around the world. I am looking forward to it as I am really excited about having a baby. So, whenever it happens to me, I will give my 100 per cent. Motherhood will be an important phase in my life," she stated.