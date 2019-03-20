If you are a celebrity, you are bound to be under constant media scrutiny and public eye. And while the public attention doesn't seem like a botheration at first, there is an ugly side to it which can't be ignored. How a few individuals turn from a fan to a stalker is something that can't really be explained but has put many celebs at discomfort and unease.

Something similar happened with the Kapoor scion, Ekta Kapoor, who got a man arrested for following and stalking her over a month. As per a report in Hindustan Times, Sudhir Rajender Singh, who works as a cab aggregator, had been following Ekta Kapoor all across the city for over a month.

The man apparently wanted to befriend the producer and get a job at her firm. Ekta's security people had warned him off at several occasions but to no avail. The man had even followed her to her gym and a temple in Juhu. The Amboli police have registered an FIR and tracked him through technical surveillance.

Ekta Kapoor welcomed her first child, a baby boy, recently via surrogacy. The Balaji Telefilms boss, who has named her son Ravie, had taken to social media to share the news. "By God's grace I have seen many successes in my life, but nothing beats the feeling of this beautiful soul being added in my world. I cannot even begin to express how happy my baby's birth has made me. It is an emotional moment for me and my family and I can't wait to begin this new journey of being a mother to my little bundle of joy, Ravie Kapoor," Ekta had tweeted.