Even as Ekta Kapoor's ALTBalaji has been ruling the digital platform with its new concepts, the TV czarina is ready to push the envelope with a unique show.

According to a report in Mid-Day, Ekta is gearing up for a show based on Kama Sutra, the ancient Hindu collection on love and sexual technique, on her digital platform.

The report said that the series would be an adaptation of Indian philosopher and author of Kama Sutra Vatsyayana's text and would be set in the 13th century with a backdrop Rajasthani folk.

"The fictional series will be based on the Goli caste in Rajasthan. It is believed that the female population of the caste used to serve as concubines to the kings. They would live in the same palace where the queens were housed and would enjoy all the possible luxuries. Interestingly, they also enjoyed a fair amount of freedom and rights," a source told the daily.

Ekta is apparently so thrilled with the idea of adapting the Kama Sutra that she has started with the scripting process.

The spokesperson of the production house said: "The scripting is underway with Ekta supervising it. Simultaneously, she is also on the lookout for a director who will be able to handle the subject with the required sensitivity and aesthetics. India is the land of Kamasutra and it's essential to throw the spotlight on the culture without passing moral judgment."

With this development, one must be eager to know the cast of the erotic show.

Meanwhile, Ekta's new web series Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai, which deals with the subject of an extra-marital affair, is garnering praises from viewers and has an ensemble cast of popular faces such as Mona Singh, Ronit Roy, and Gurdeep Kohli.