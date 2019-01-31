Television czarina Ekta Kapoor has been blessed with a baby boy. Following her brother Tusshar Kapoor's footsteps, the producer has welcomed her first child through surrogacy. Tusshar had opted for surrogacy about three years ago.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the child was born on January 27 and is healthy. In fact, the Kapoor family will soon bring their grandchild home. However, Ekta, who has produced several film and TV shows, has not shared the news on social media yet and we wonder why?

Tusshar had welcomed his baby boy on June 1, 2016 and named him Laksshya. The happy kid is quite popular on social media. In fact, Ekta, who is a doting aunt, spends quite a lot of time with her nephew and also shares pictures of him on her Instagram page.

Earlier, Tusshar had spoken about what made him take the step of becoming a single father. "I felt the time was running out fast and I couldn't wait to have a family, have a child. That's something I won't be able to do as I grow older. I can always get married. That's why I decided to become a single parent," Times Now reported.

We now await for Ekta to announce the big news soon.

Meanwhile, take a look at some of the celebrities who very recently turned parents through surrogacy.

Lisa Ray became a mother to twin daughters, who were born via surrogacy in Tbilisi, Georgia, in June 2018. The actress took to her Instagram to share a few pictures with her newborns. In her Instagram post, Lisa also shared her story in a bid to remove the stigma attached to surrogacy.

Golmaal actor Shreyas Talpade and wife Deepti Talpade, who are married for 14 years, were blessed with a baby girl on May 4 last year via surrogacy. When he was asked why he chose surrogacy, Shreyas, without revealing more details, told Mumbai Mirror that there were certain issues and it was their doctor who told them that this was the best option.

Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber also surprised all by introducing two new additions to their family – Asher, and Noah. The couple got twins through surrogacy.