Of late, rumours have been doing the rounds that popular television actress Anita Hassanandani, who is married to Rohit Reddy for six years now, is considering having a baby through surrogacy.

Rumour also had it that the actress, who is best known for her roles in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and the Naagin, is considering surrogacy after her close friend and TV czarina Ekta Kapoor embraced motherhood through the same medical process.

However, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Anita clarified that although she and Rohit are keen to have a baby, the rumours are baseless. "There is no truth in these rumours. We have thought about having a baby, and I plan to have a baby the natural and normal way. Hopefully, if things go as planned, we might have a baby next year," she said.

Anita, who often shares her adorable pictures with Rohit on Instagram, also said that she would like to be available for her child, which at the moment is not possible as she has a hectic schedule with two shows running simultaneously.

"I have been busy with two TV shows, and workwise, I wanted to be free when I have a child. I don't want a hectic work schedule when I get pregnant. So, once my ongoing fantasy drama ends, the plan is to start thinking about a family," Anita added.

Contrary to the rumours, motherhood is something that excites the gorgeous lady. "When it happens, motherhood will surely change my life like it changes the lives of mothers all around the world. I am looking forward to it as I am really excited about having a baby. So, whenever it happens to me, I will give my 100 per cent. Motherhood will be an important phase in my life," she stated.