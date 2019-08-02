It's been just a week since Nach Baliye 9 went on air but the show is making news for the clash between contestants and health issues more than dancing.

After Shantanu Maheshwari-Nityaami Shirke had to skip an episode due to the latter's leg injury, Anita Hassanandani-Rohit Reddy gave another episode a miss as Reddy was diagnosed with Hepatitis A. Ex-couple Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh have also been raising a lot of eyebrows by engaging in a war of words both on and off-screen.

Now, another fight took place between former couple Urvashi Dholakia and Anuj Sachdeva, who have been cordial with each other until recently. According to a report, the two ended up in a big fight while rehearsing for their next episode. Apparently, Urvashi and Anuj are finding it difficult to pull off the moves together. In fact, there is always a strain when they rehearse for the performances due to their ego clashes.

"Urvashi and Anuj were rehearsing a step and Anuj was not exactly getting it right. He tried a couple of times but it wasn't happening. Urvashi tried to explain to

him the right way of doing it but that didn't go down well with Anuj. The two had an ego clash, which led to an argument and the duo is again not talking to each other," a source from the sets told SpotboyE.

Earlier during an interview with the web portal, Urvashi talked about not accepting her relationship with Anuj all these years. "I never accepted because once you do it, a lot of speculations about your relationship start. People talk what they want to and by the time it's the couple's turn to speak on it, they are probably not in the mood to or they never get a chance to. Also, I have been very private about my personal life and thankfully the media has respected it. But now, when I finally have an opportunity to vent my heart, I am coming to you guys to do the khulaasa and tell the world, "Yeh lo ji, yeh hain humare Ex," she had said.

Apparently, Urvashi and Anuj's relationship went for a toss as the latter's parents were not in approval of the actress who was older than him and a mother of two kids.