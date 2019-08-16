Just like every week, this week's TRP report has surprised and shocked us. A number of shows have taken a massive lead and jumped up in the charts and a number of shows, on the other hand, have had a crash landing this week. While shows like Nach Baliye which we were expecting to gain phenomenal TRPs last week went out of the race and certain shows like Kapil Sharma's which were not in the race last week have made a surprising entry, once again.

Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have bagged the first spot this week with a massive lead. The show was at the same spot last week too. Kundali Bhagya, which was at the second spot last week has retained its spot this week too. There have been no changes in Kumkum Bhagya and Taarak Mehta's spots too. Kumkum Bhagya has taken up the third spot followed by Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah at the fourth spot.

The Kapil Sharma Show has maintained its momentum and retained its fifth spot like last week. While Kapil Sharma had gone for a small getaway with pregnant wife Ginni Chatrath to Canada before the baby arrives and they got busy with their routines, his co-actors too had taken a vacation and gone abroad.

Superstar Singers, reality singing show, judged by Himesh Reshammiya, Alka Yagnik and Javed; has bagged the sixth spot. The show was at par with The Kapil Sharma Show at the fifth spot last week. Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma starrer Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke have taken the seventh spot. The show has slipped by one rank as it was at the sixth spot last week.

Tujhse Hai Raabta, which was at the seventh spot last week has now taken up the eighth spot. Kasautii Zindagii Kay has had a rollercoaster ride the past few weeks. Despite the introduction of Karan Singh Grover as Mr Bajaj and many twists and turns, the show hasn't managed to remain in top five continuously.

The dance reality show, Dance Deewane, judged by Madhuri Dixit is at the tenth spot in this week's TRP list.