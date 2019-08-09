And it is time for the TRP report to shock you, surprise you this week, again. The TRP report of this week is finally here and it has several surprise packages in store for you.

Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has bagged the first spot this week with a massive lead. The show was at the third spot last week. Kundali Bhagya, which was at the first spot last week has slipped down a rank and is at the second spot this week. Kumkum Bhagya has taken up the third spot followed by Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah at the fourth spot. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah had bagged the fifth spot last week. Last week, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai was at the third spot and Nach Baliye 9 at the fourth spot.

The Kapil Sharma Show and Superstar Singers both have taken up a massive lead and jumped up to the fifth spot. Both the shows were not featured in the top ten last week. While Kapil Sharma had gone for a small getaway with pregnant wife Ginni Chatrath to Canada before the baby arrives and they got busy with their routines, his co-actors too had taken a vacation and gone abroad.

Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma starrer Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has taken the sixth spot followed by Tujhse Hai Raabta at the seventh spot. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke was at the seventh spot last week.

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega has taken up the eighth spot followed by Kasautii Zindagii Kay at the ninth spot. Dance Deewane has taken the tenth spot on the list this week, as per a Pinkvilla report. Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega was at the bottom of the top 10 TRP ladder last week.