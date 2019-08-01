The TRP report of week 30 from July 20 to July 26 is finally here and we are quite surprised with the ranking of the shows as their TRPs this month. Kundali Bhagya is at the top of the TRP ladder this week with Kumkum Bhagya giving a tough competition to it. While Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar's Kundali Bhagya had taken the first spot last week, Kumkum Bhagya was also at the second spot. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai has bagged the third spot closely followed by Nach Baliye at the fourth spot. Last week too Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai and Nach Baliye had taken up the same spots.

Right after its launch, Nach Baliye has taken up the fourth spot with celebs like Rochelle Rao – Keith Sequeira, Shantanu – Nityaami Shirke, Yuvika Chaudhary – Prince Narula, Anita Hassanandani – Rohit, Faisal Khan – Muskaan etc. Salman Khan's presence on the show has made the show take a kick-start and is expected to garner massive TRPs throughout the season.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has bagged the fifth spot followed by Tujhse Hai Raabta at the sixth spot. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is at the seventh spot followed by Kasuatii Zindagii Kay at the eighth spot. Dance Deewane season 2 is at the ninth spot followed by Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega at the bottom of the top 10 TRP ladder, as per a report in Pinkvilla.

The Kapil Sharma Show which was at the seventh spot last week has found its way out of top ten. Kapil Sharma has gone for a small getaway with pregnant wife Ginni Chatrath to Canada before the baby arrives and they get busy with their routines.