Nach Baliye 9, backed by Salman Khan, started with a bang last weekend. It has also managed to rule the TRP chart from the opening episode itself. However, looks like some of the contestants are going through a tough time not because of the rigorous rehearsals but due to health concerns.

After Shantanu Maheshwari and Nityaami Shirke had to skip shooting for an episode due to the latter's leg injury during a practice session, now, Anita Hassanandani and husband Rohit Reddy will be missing from the upcoming episode.

According to the report, Rohit has been diagnosed with Hepatitis A and advised complete bed rest. Hence, the couple couldn't shoot for the second week's episode of Nach Baliye 9 on Tuesday, July 30. "Yes, Rohit and Anita were missing in action yesterday as Rohit is not well. You will see them perform in this week's episode but next week, they might not be seen as the couple couldn't shoot for it," a source close to the sets told SpotboyE.

Rumour has it that Anita and Rohit are the highest-paid celebrity contestants on Nach Baliye 9 and is getting a whopping Rs 30 lakh per episode. When contacted by Times of India, Anita had said that she was not aware of other contestants' paycheque but was satisfied with the amount she was getting. "I wouldn't know that because I don't know how much others are getting paid, but I am really happy with what I am getting," the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress had said.

Meanwhile, Nach Baliye 9 ex-couple Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh have been making news owing to their tiffs on the sets.

While news of the two frequently arguing on set were out earlier, in the latest promo shared by the channel on social media, Vishal could be seen refusing to hug Madhurima after their performance. Vishal and Madhurima gave a breathtaking performance in the video and even received a standing ovation from the judges. Judge Raveena then asked Vishal to hug Madhurima but the actor outrightly refused it. Madhurima was taken aback by his behaviour.