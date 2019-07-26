The much-awaited reality show Nach Baliye 9 produced by Salman Khan and judged by Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan, opened on a grand note last weekend. The contestants have already left the audience spell-bound with their spectacular performances in the premiere episode.

While fans must be eagerly waiting for the upcoming episode, speculations are rife that Shantanu Maheshwari and his girlfriend Nityaami Shirke will not be seen in the next episode of Nach Baliye 9. According to an ABP News report, Nityaami injured her leg while rehearing for their performance and since it was a major injury, it apparently resulted in the two opting out of the upcoming episode.

It is not known if this results in Shantanu and Nityaami's elimination from show or the makers allow them to continue with their journey. However, fans can only hope that the duo return on stage soon after the recovery.

Shantanu, who had never opened up about his personal life, revealed about his ladylove for the first time on Nach Baliye 9 stage.

Meanwhile, unlike other ex-couples on the show, who are cordial with each other, former lovers Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh have been making news owing to their tiffs on the sets.

While news of the two frequently arguing on set were out earlier, in the latest promo shared by the channel on social media, Vishal could be seen refusing to hug Madhurima after their performance. Vishal and Madhurima gave a breathtaking performance in the video and even received a standing ovation from the judges. Judge Raveena then asked Vishal to hug Madhurima but the actor outrightly refused it. Madhurima was taken aback by his behaviour.