Fans are eagerly waiting for Nach Baliye 9 to go on air soon. Backed by Salman Khan's production house, the upcoming season of the celebrity dance reality show is set to take the entertainment quotient a notch higher by spicing it up with ex-couples, who will be grooving together and compete against current partners to win the coveted trophy.

While makers have already revealed a few contestants - Urvashi Dholakia, Vishal Singh, Anita Hassanandani, Shraddha Arya, Aly Goni - it has been reported that Anita, who is participating with her husband Rohit Reddy, is the highest paid celebrity this year.

Anita, popular for her roles in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Naagin, was offered the show previously as well. "Anita was approached even in the earlier seasons, however, it didn't materialise. This year, the makers have offered her a good amount to participate in the show, which she couldn't refuse," BollywoodLife quoted her as saying.

In an interaction with IANS, Anita had opened up about her desire to be a part of the show and was quoted as saying, "I love to dance and I always wanted to be a part of Nach Baliye but couldn't take it up earlier owing to prior commitments. Now that I have more time on hand with fewer commitments, I can focus entirely on the show and do justice to all the performances. I am dancing after a long time, so I am right now working on myself and warming up my body. I'm trying to give my best in everything my choreographers are teaching me."

Meanwhile, preparations for the grand premiere of Nach Baliye 9 are going on in full swing. Contestants are also busy rehearsing for their performances. The opening episode will see Sanam Johar and Abigail Pande, who were runners up in the last season, performing an act on a hot air balloon.

The two are quite excited about getting back on the stage with each other. Sanam said, in a statement, "Our performance had a hot air balloon as a part of it! After years of experience, I have reached a level of confidence. However, Abigail got a bit nervous as we had to perform with the hot air balloon being suspended from the top of the stage. I am sure that the audience will love our act more than the fun we had while performing"