Nach Baliye 9 is all set to air on television soon and it is being said that Salman Khan, who is one of the producers of the dance reality show, will introduce the contestants to the viewers soon. But it looks like the final list of contestants has already been leaked online.

According to the show's theme, Nach Baliye 9 will see ex-couples participating on the show which has already created a lot of interest among the viewers. It is also being reported that Raveena Tandon has been finalised for the judges panel on the show. And Salman Khan will apparently take the judges' seat as well.

Divyanka Tripathi, who along with her husband Vivek Dahiya, was the winners of the previous season will be hosting the grand premiere of Nach Baliye 9.

And while the speculations about the contestants participating in the show are running wild, here's the names of the participants revealed by The Khabri on their Twitter handle.

1. Urvashi Dholakia - Anuj Sachdeva

2. Madhurima Tuli - Vishal Aditya

3. Vindu Dara Singh - Dina

4. Anita Hassanandani - Rohit Reddy

5. Sourabh Raj - Ridhima

6. Keith - Rochelle

7. Faisal Khan - Muskaan

8. Shantanu Maheshwari - Nityami