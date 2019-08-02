Kapil Sharma and Salman Khan's – The Kapil Sharma Show – is undoubtedly one of the most popular and loved shows on the small screen. Despite being through a roller-coaster ride of fame, success and descent, the show has managed to bounce back and how!

With top guns of the industry gracing the show every weekend and Kapil and the team having amped up their humour quotient, the show has become every household's delight. Let's take a look at how the cast of the show has changed over the years.

Kapil Sharma: From winning The Great Indian Laughter challenge to becoming an overnight sensation with Comedy Nights with Kapil, Kappu Sharma has indeed come a long way.

The comedian-turned-actor also went through his fair share of highs and lows but with the support of his family his own will, Kapil swung back into action with double the energy. The success of The Kapil Sharma Show season 2 speaks for everything that Kapil has been through.

Krushna Abhishek: Once arch-rivals, Krushna Abhishek and Kapil Sharma are now not only the best of pals but their incredible jodi is also responsible for the show being so successful.

Bharti Singh: From working back-stage to now owning the stage and being the highlight of the Kapil Sharma Show, Bharti Singh has come a long way.

Sumona Chakravarty: Though she had done a number of projects before TKSS, true fame and popularity came to her through this show.

Kiku Sharda: Kiku Sharda has become such an integral part of the show that now we can't even imagine the show without him.

Sunil Grover: Though he is not a part of the show anymore, Sunil has had a massive effect on the show being so popular today.