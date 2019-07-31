Kapil Sharma will soon be embracing fatherhood. His wife Ginni Chatrath is currently in her second trimester and recently, the couple had flown to Canada for their babymoon. And now, his co-star, who plays an important role on The Kapil Sharma Show, is also planning for a baby.

Rochelle Rao, who played the role of Chingari on The Kapil Sharma Show, had recently pariticipated in the celebrity dance show Nach Baliye 9 along with her husband Keith Sequeira. However, the couple were eliminated from the show after they received the least number of votes from the audience among other celebrity couples.

Their elimination surely came as a shock to their followers but the couple has now a given their fans a reason to rejoice. Keith, who married Rochelle last year in a beach ceremony, has now revealed that they will be planning for a baby soon.

Though the couple is excited to extend their family, Keith said that he is always into two minds whenever he discusses about the topic with Rochelle.

"Every time I bring up the topic, I am like into two minds. I am like well let's travel some more, let's relax some more. But actually, I know it's going to be really soon. We will be planning to extend the family soon. It's about that time," Keith Sequeira told The Times Of India.

Rochelle and Keith's romance bloomed like a flower when they entered the Bigg Boss 9 house in 2015. By the end of the show, they realised that they are meant for each other. They soon got married and are currently in a happy phase in their marriage.