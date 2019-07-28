Kapil Sharma Show producer Salman Khan has apparently strictly instructed Kapil not to make any controversy like he did earlier.

Kapil Sharma Show is doing well, and the comedian has also been keeping himself away from any wrong news since quite some time. We have learnt that Salman has a big role in Kapil maintaining a decent image for himself.

"The show is doing really well. It is getting good TRP now. Salman has strictly told Kapil not to do anything silly ever again. Of course, Kapil cannot afford to risk losing a producer like Salman," a source close to Sony TV told International Business Times India.

When asked if there is any chance of Sunil Grover coming back to Kapil Sharma Show, the source replied in negative.

Kapil had a bitter episode with Sunil Grover, following which the latter walked out of Kapil Sharma Show. Sunil's characters of Dr Mashoor Gulati and Rinku Bhabi were extremely popular. He was one of the key attractions of the show, and his ouster certainly affected popularity of the show.

Apart from his infamous fight with Sunil, Kapil had earlier made headlines with his controversial tweets as well. He was in news once for even abusing a journalist with vulgar language over phone.

However, lately the comedian has been completely focussing on his good work. Kapil is in a happy space as he and his wife Ginni are soon going to become parents of their first child. The comedian recently confirmed the news of his wife's pregnancy.

Currently, Kapil, Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda are the star performers of the show. A lot of big celebs have been turning up to the show to promote their movies, and that certainly has been giving a boost to Kapil Sharma Show.