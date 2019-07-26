This week's TRP reports are finally here and what we had expected has happened. Nach Baliye 9, which is judged by Salman Khan this year, and has an incredible line-up of celebrity contestants has directly jumped to the fourth spot in its first week.

Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar's Kundali Bhagya has taken the first spot this week too. Kumkum Bhagya is at the second spot followed by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai at the third spot. While Kumkum Bhagya was at the third spot last week, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai was at the second spot.

Nach Baliye has taken up the fourth spot with celebs like Rochelle Rao – Keith Sequeira, Shantanu – Nityaami Shirke, Yuvika Chaudhary – Prince Narula, Anita Hassanandani – Rohit, Faisal Khan – Muskaan etc. Salman Khan's presence on the show has made the show take a kickstart and is expected to garner massive TRPs throughout the season. This is the first time that the show also has former lovers who had broken up on an ugly note.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has grabbed the fifth spot followed by Tujhse Hai Raabta at the sixth spot. Tujhse Hai Raabta was at the fifth spot last week. The Kapil Sharma Show is back in the top ten and has placed itself at the seventh spot. Kapil Sharma has gone for a small getaway with pregnant wife Ginni Chatrath to Canada before the baby arrives and they get busy with their routines. Dance Deewane is at the eighth spot. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, which was at the fourth spot last week has seen a major fall and has gone down to the ninth position followed by Kasautii Zindagii Kay at the tenth spot. Kasautii was at the sixth spot last week.