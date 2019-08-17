Well, before the headline makes you think that The Kapil Sharma Show has landed in another controversy and there is a fallout between Kapil and Krushna Abhishek, then let us make it clear that all is well between the lead comedians of the show and that Krushna made the above statement in jest.

Yes, in the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, viewers are set to witness a hilarious banter between Kapil Sharma and Krushna Abhishek.

A sneak peek from the episode has been shared by the channel Sony TV, wherein an angry bird comes on stage and has Kapil's voice-over. Krushna then enters the stage dressed as Sapna and looking at the red angry bird, he jokes that Kapil must have fled as someone has come to meet him from Hollywood and he doesn't know English. Krushna feels flattered as people from Hollywood have come to meet him due to his popularity. He then tells Archana Puran Singh that 'Kappu' would have felt jealous of him had he been here. To this, the angry bird says that there is no reason for Kapil to be jealous of him as his (Krushna) home run because of the ace comedian.

Krushna gives it back to him that his home runs due to his talent and not Kapil and to this, the audience break into applause. To this, the angry bird tells Krushna that 80 per cent of his talent is due to Govinda.

Just then, Kapil enters the stage and promotes the upcoming Hollywood movie Angry Bird 2, wherein not just Kapil but Archana and Kiku Sharda have also done voice-overs.

On the personal front, Kapil and his wife Ginni Chatrath are expecting their first child in December this year. The couple recently returned from their babymoon. The comedian had confirmed the news of Ginni's pregnancy to Mumbai Mirror only a few weeks ago. He had said, "I just want to take care of my wife and be by her side for now. We are obviously very excited as it's our first kid but my mother is the most excited. She has been waiting for this moment for years now. We are just praying for Ginni and the baby's health."

On preparing for welcoming the new member, Kapil shared, "There is no prep because we don't know if it would be a boy or girl. It's a happy time for the family and everybody is looking forward to welcoming the new member." Kapil and Ginni tied the knot in Punjab on December 12, 2018.