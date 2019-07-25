Kapil Sharma and wife, Ginni Chatrath, who is in her second trimester, have left for their babymoon to Canada. The adorable couple was spotted at the Mumbai international airport on Wednesday night. Kapil and Ginni are expected to stay in Canada and enjoy each other's company for a few days before coming back and preparing for the arrival of their new-born.

While Kapil Sharma was seen in his track-suit and sweatshirt, wife Ginni chose to go all black. Kapil Sharma tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Ginni Chatrath in a traditional Punjabi wedding ceremony in Jalandhar on December 12, last year. A wedding reception was held post the wedding which was attended by their respective families and close friends. Kapil Sharma's co-stars Sumona Chakraborty, Krishna Abhishek and others were seen in attendance. The couple had also hosted another wedding reception in Mumbai which was attended by people from the film fraternity.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Bharti Singh had said that Kapil Sharma not only comes on time now but also makes sure that no one has to stay late because of him. Bharti, who plays Titli, says Ginni has brought along a positive influence in Kapil's life and also sends food for the entire team many times. "He comes on the sets cut to cut and is always on time. We always finish the shoot on time and I always think that Ginni is very lucky and she is very sweet. She sends food not just for Kapil, but also for all of us. Ginni is taking great care of Kapil, right from yoga to sending him to the gym to boiled vegetables and everything else. Kapil bhai has also become very calm and patient."

We wish the couple a happy vacation and can't wait to see the arrival of their new-born.