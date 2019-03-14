The ups and downs in Kapil Sharma's life can very well be perceived to have been lifted straight out of a Bollywood script. From struggling days, immense success to instant stardom and fall-down; the ace comedian has really had a roller-coaster ride in both personal and professional life. However, just like any other filmy hero, Kapil, has decided to bounce back and how!

Kappu, as the industry loves to call him, has not only tied the knot with the love of his life – Ginni Chathrath but has also left behind alcohol and smoking. And amidst all his trials and tribulations, one person who has stood rock solid behind him has been his wife – Ginni. Bharti Singh, who plays an integral part in the Kapil Sharma show has spoken up fondly about how Ginni has brought along a massive change in Sharma.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Bharti has said that Kapil Sharma not only comes on time now but also makes sure that no one has to stay late because of him. Bharti, who plays Titli, says Ginni has brought along a positive influence in Kapil's life and also sends food for the entire team many times.

"He comes on the sets cut to cut and is always on time. We always finish the shoot on time and I always think that Ginni is very lucky and she is very sweet. She sends food not just for Kapil, but also for all of us. Ginni is taking great care of Kapil, right from yoga to sending him to the gym to boiled vegetables and everything else. Kapil bhai has also become very calm and patient," Bharti said.

Well, we are sure Kapil would bounce and never look back at failures again.