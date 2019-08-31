To compare Navjot Singh Sidhu's presence with that of Archana Puran Singh on the Kapil Sharma Show as the celebrity judge, would be like comparing apples to oranges. Both of them gave the show their unique perspective and their fabulous sense-of-humour. While we do miss Navjot Singh Sidhu as the guest on the show sometimes, to imagine Kapil's show without Archana Puran Singh, is now almost impossible.

Archana Puran Singh is a laugh riot. Not just on the show, off-sets but even in her personal life. From being a hands-on mother, doting wife to complete entertainment package on the show; Archana has been donning many hats and managing them all like a pro!

Archana keeps giving us glimpses into her wonderful personal life through her Instagram posts. She recently shared a picture of herself with husband Parmeet from younger days and revealed that it was love at first sight for both of them. Sharing the pictures, Archana wrote, "Jab we met! #throwbackromance #loveatfirstsight #unforgettablemoments❤️ #mwah @iamparmeetsethi ❤❤❤ Some things never change... Still treasure the time we have today."

Not just this, Archana keeps sharing beautiful family photos with her husband and two sons. Very few know that Archana Puran Singh was earlier married to some one else but, differences led them to part ways. And right when Archana had lost faith and hope in love and was determined never to fall in love again, she met Parmeet. For the couple, it was love at first sight. The duo were in a live-in-relationship for four years before they decided to tie-the-knot. Parmeet Sethi is a few years younger to Archana but, neither their career graph, opposition from family members or age came in the way of their love story.