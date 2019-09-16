Kapil Sharma is a changed man now. The comedian has undoubtedly come a long way after overcoming depression and cutting down his alcohol consumption. And now he has even stopped drinking, smoking and prefers home-cooked food after his marriage to his long-time girlfriend Ginni Chatrath last year in December.

The revelation about Kapil was recently made by his friend and The Kapil Sharma Show co-star Bharti Singh. She further revealed that Kapil wraps the shoot by 10 - 10.30 pm and rushes home to spend quality time with his wife Ginni, who will soon enter the third trimester of her pregnancy.

Ever since Kapil Sharma learned about Ginni's pregnancy, he had made a lot of changes to his busy shoot schedule to be with his long-time girlfriend and now wife. During the initial days of pregnancy, Kapil used to quickly wind up his work and would rush to home to take care of Ginni. The soon-to-be parents recently came back to India after spending a quality time on their babymoon in Canada.

Kapil and Ginni's first baby is due in December and everyone around him is very happy and excited for his baby to arrive.