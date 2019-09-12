Bharti Singh, who has emerged as the small screen's most loved female comedian, continues upping her game and how! From nailing her acts in Kapil Sharma Show to leaving the audience into splits with her impeccable comic timing in Khatra Khatra Khatra, there's no stopping Bharti Singh.

Bharti does not mind cracking jokes on husband Haarsh's parents and her in-laws. Talking about how they react to her cracking jokes on them, Bharti told The Times of India, "My in-laws are very supportive and they treat me like their daughters. Haarsh and I make fun of them on the show, but they have never taken any offence. They can't actually because all the punches are written by their son (Haarsh). My father-in-law enjoys watching me perform. Kamo bua's character is his favourite. He never misses an episode and even gives his feedback. He is like my friend. I am very close to him."

Bharti had recently revealed that she hopes and wishes that they get blessed with a small golu-polu Ganpati bappa by next year.

In an interaction with IANS, Harsh had spoken about their tough phase when they weren't getting the work they needed. He had said, "Those two years was a hard time for both of us. Before that, we were doing well in life. I am a successful writer on television and we all know how celebrated Bharti is as a comedian. Our idea was to start something of our own. When we look for a project, we need a writer, actor and an idea or concept. We had all of it, but nobody would give us work for two years. When a steady career is interrupted by a gap of two years, it can be worrying, but Bharti kept saying, "lage rehte hai, bura waqt chala jayega (let's bet at it, teh bad times will pass)". Finally, 'Khatra Khatra Khatra' happened and we saw a light at the end of the tunnel."