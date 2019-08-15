While Bharti Singh has become a household name, it was through Khatron Ke Khiladi that her husband, Harsh too became an overnight sensation. Not only was their chemistry cute and refreshing but their wit and humour added extra dose of entertainment to the show.

Bharti and Harsh were at the Attari-Wagah border to shoot special Independence Day episodes for the TV show, 'Khatra Khatra Khatra'. The couple shot with the Border Security Force (BSF). Talking about Amritsar, Bharti recalled her tough days as child. She told IANS, "Honestly, my memories as a little girl, of my mother struggling to feed me and my siblings, are ones I would rather never revisit. I worked hard to get rid of those days. I am happy now. I am married. After the shoot Harsh and I will explore new places to eat. We shot at Kesar da Dhaba and, of course, ate sinfully!"

"Those two years were a hard time for both of us. Before that, we were doing well in life. I am a successful writer on television and we all know how celebrated Bharti is as a comedian. Our idea was to start something of our own. When we look for a project, we need a writer, actor and an idea or concept. We had all of it, but nobody would give us work for two years. When a steady career is interrupted by a gap of two years, it can be worrying, but Bharti kept saying, "lage rehte hai, bura waqt chala jayega (let's bet at it, teh bad times will pass)." Finally, 'Khatra Khatra Khatra' happened and we saw light at the end of the tunnel," Harsh told IANS.

Bharti added, "So far, 2019 has been a good year for us. It was our dream to do a special episode with the BSF soldiers and getting permission is usually tough. But we are lucky that our show is popular among their families and they have readily given us permission. Since childhood, I struggled but everything I have achieved made me realise that hard work pays off."