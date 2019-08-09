The stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi, is set to return with the 10th season and fans are super excited to witness a new array of dare-devil tasks performed by a new set of contestants.

The shooting of the Rohit Shetty-hosted-show is currently going on in Bulgaria and the contestants - Shivin Narang, Karishma Tanna, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Karan Patel, RJ Malishka, Tejasswi Prakash, Amruta Khanvilkar, comedian and host Balraj Sayal - recently flew down to the beautiful country.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 will also see Naagin actress Adaa Khan, Dharmesh Yelande and Bhojpuri queen Rani Chatterjee.

And now, joining the gang is another couple - Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa. The comedian and her husband, who participated in the previous season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, had entertained the audience with their fun antics and also received a lot of love.

In fact, post the show, Bharti and Harsh went on to start a new prank-based stunt show Khatra Khatra Khatra, which too is garnering love from viewers. Hence, it looks like the makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 have invited them once again to cash in on their popularity.

According to a SpotboyE report, viewers will see the couple performing some stunts along with the other contestants and when there's Bharti, one can expect loads of laughter.

Although the Bulgaria shoot schedule is likely to last for 45 days, the show will be aired in the beginning of next year after Bigg Boss 13 concludes.

Last year, choreographer Punit J Pathak had won the trophy defeating Aditya Narayan. Khatron Ke Khiladi has always managed to top the TRP charts leaving behind other popular TV show, including The Kapil Sharma Show.