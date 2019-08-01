After a lot of buzz, shooting is all set to begin for the 10th season of stunt-based celebrity reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. Host Rohit Shetty and the entire team of the show is geared up to trigger adrenaline rush in the audience with new set of daredevil stunts.

The contestants flew off to Bulgaria in the wee hours of Thursday, August 1. Shivin Narang of Internet Wala Love fame, took to his Instagram handle to share a picture with his co-contestants before they jet off for the adventurous journey.

Along with Shivin were Naagin star Karishma Tanna, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Karan Patel, RJ Malishka, Tejasswi Prakash, Amruta Khanvilkar, comedian and host Balraj Sayal. Going by the wide smiles of the contestants in the image, one can say that the team is quite excited to perform the dare-devil stunts.

Apart from these contestants, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 will also see Naagin actress Adaa Khan, Dharmesh Yelande and Bhojpuri queen Rani Chatterjee.

Although the Bulgaria shoot schedule is likely to last for 45 days, yet, the show will be aired in the beginning of next year after Bigg Boss 13 concludes.

Last year, choreographer Punit J Pathak had won the trophy defeating Aditya Narayan. Khatron Ke Khiladi has always managed to top the TRP charts leaving behind other popular TV show including The Kapil Sharma Show.