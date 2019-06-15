Popular stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi is gearing up for its tenth season. While makers have started approaching celebrity participants, the buzz is that Karan Patel is in talks for the show.

A TellyChakkar report said that Karan, who plays the lead role in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, has admitted to being approached by Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 makers, however, nothing has been finalised as of now.

Given that the long-running show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is set to go off air, Karan's fans will surely be excited to see him performing some daredevil stunts. Confirming the report, Karan said: "Yes, I am in talks for the show, but things are yet to get finalized."

Besides Karan, rumour has it that Yuvraj Singh, who retired from International cricket recently, is likely to participate as well. Karishma Tanna, who was last seen in Naagin 3 and Qayamat Ki Raat, may also be seen on the show. The actress had earlier participated in reality shows like Bigg Boss 8, Zara Nachke Dikha, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9 and Nach Baliye 7.

Kavita Kaushik of F.I.R fame has also been approached to be part of the adventure reality show. Choreographer Dharmesh Yelende and comedian Balraj Sayal are likely to be roped in for Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 as well.

Bollywood director Rohit Shetty will reprise his role as the host of the new season of the stunt-based reality show. Currently, Rohit is busy shooting in Hyderabad for his film Sooryavanshi. This year, the show will be shot in Bulgaria and the new team is expected to fly to the location soon.