Kavita Kaushik, who is popularly known as Chandramukhi Chautala of the TV show FIR, is one gorgeous actress from the telly world.

The diva, who is currently holidaying with her husband Ronit Biswas amid the sand, sea and beaches in some part of the world, shared a picture of herself on Instagram in a blue swimwear. Going by the image, the leggy lass does look superhot in the skimpy wear. In another picture, Kavita is seen striking a yoga pose in a pink bikini.

Kavita is one of the few actresses who doesn't fear being trolled by haters. In an interview with Hindustan Times earlier, she had pointed out how the trolls never missed chances to post cheap comments on her pictures regardless of what she wears, be it a saree or a bikini.

Infuriated with such negative comments, the bold actress had said that she would expose them if they didn't stop and will not hesitate to file police complaints if required.

Beside Kavita, actress Vidisha Srivastava, who played the role of Roshni in popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, recently shed her on-screen saree clad avatar to don a bold and sexy look. Of late, Vidisha has been on a posting spree on Instagram flaunting her hot body in two-piece suits. The gorgeous actress' new look has been driving her fans crazy.

Another actress Sreejita De, who rose to fame with Uttaran, broke the internet when she took the minus 10 degree Celsius challenge. In an attempt to recreate the trend initially started by Kardashian sisters Kendall and Kourtney, Sreejita posed in a sexy metallic gold bikini in her recent holiday in snow-clad Kashmir. While the pictures are more shocking than appealing to many, what's attractive is her sexy washboard abs.