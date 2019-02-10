Television actress Sreejita De, who rose to fame with Uttaran, is currently breaking the internet for taking the minus 10 degree Celsius challenge.

In an attempt to recreate the trend initially started by Kardashian sisters Kendall and Kourtney, Sreejita posed in a sexy metallic gold bikini in her recent holiday in snow-clad Kashmir.

Interestingly, she took the challenge as she wanted to see 'how it feels.' "Abounding challenge... -10 Degrees, wanted to see how it feels #snow #kadashians #kashmir," Sreejita wrote while sharing the pictures on Instagram.

While the pictures are more shocking than appealing to many, what's attractive is her sexy washboard abs.

Sreejita's hot pictures received a mixed reaction from netizens. While many trolled her for spelling 'Kardashians' incorrectly, fans mostly lauded her for braving the crazy cold. "Hats off to you for completing this challenge ????And darling you are looking absolutely stunning and looking hot as always ????????????????," a fan wrote. Many were shocked to see her take the challenge. "This is not @sreejita_de I can't believe ," a follower wrote.

Another fan said: "Well done great job it's really difficult to do a photoshoot in swimwear in a severe winter weather but u did a fantastic job may u rise n shine in future as always god bless u ????????" A few were concerned as well. "Bujurgo ki baat maaniye, aise nhi karte. Pneumonia ho jaega," a fan suggested.

Sreejita made her debut in Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay where she played Gargi Tushar Bajaj. However, she rose to fame with Uttaran, where she played Tapasya's (Rashami Desai) daughter Mukta. The actress currently plays the role of a 'chudail' in the TV show Nazar.