Actress Vidisha Srivastava, who played the role of Roshni in popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, has become the latest craze on social media.

The actress has shed her on-screen saree clad avatar to don a bold and sexy look. Of late, Vidisha has been on a posting spree on Instagram flaunting her hot body in two-piece suits. The gorgeous actress' new look has been driving her fans crazy.

Before entering the Hindi entertainment industry with TV show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Vidisha had starred in many South Indian movies. According to a report in Times Now, Vidisha started her career as a model at the age of 19 and made her debut with Telegu movie Maa Iddari Madhya in 2007. Post the release of the movie, she went on to work in three more films – Prem, Alaa and Athili Sattibabu LKG.

Her Kannada movies were Nali Naliyutha (2007) and Viraat (2016) while Lucky Jokers (2011) was her first Malayalam movie. In 2008, the gorgeous lady made her Tamil debut with Kathavarayan.

Coming to her educational qualification, the actress, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, is a biotechnology graduate. Vidisha has also done a course in business management although she apparently always wanted to be an actor.

Meanwhile, in the latest episode of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Ishita (Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya) and Shagun (Anita Hassanandani) get Yug (Abhishek Verma) arrested for stalking Aalia. Inside the jail, Yug feels helpless as nobody was willing to hear his side. He pleads his innocence claiming that he has no wrong intentions against Alia and that he went to meet her to tell about Karan's offer. Filled with rage for being wrongly arrested, Yug now decides to take revenge by destroying Ishita and her family.