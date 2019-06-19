With every season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, the makers have managed to raise the adrenaline rush a notch higher and the 10th season will be no different. In fact, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 makers are leaving no stone unturned to make the show more entertaining and engaging by getting on board some of the highly popular celebrities.

As of now, several names have started floating around as probable participants and the latest addition to the list is Adaa Khan. The Naagin actress has been approached by the makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, reported TellyChakkar.com

Meanwhile, it was reported earlier that Yuvraj Singh, who retired from International cricket recently, is likely to participate as well. Television celebrities Krystle D'Souza and Karan Patel, who plays the lead role in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, had also confirmed being approached for the show. However, he did mention that nothing was finalised until then.

A source revealed to Mumbai Mirror, "They are yet to sign on the dotted line, but all the three celebrities (Yuvraj, Karan and Krystle) are in advanced talks for the show and the channel is keen to get them on board by next week."

Karishma Tanna, who was last seen in Naagin 3 and Qayamat Ki Raat, may also be seen on the adventure reality show. Kavita Kaushik of FIR fame, choreographer Dharmesh Yelende and comedian Balraj Sayal are likely to join as well.

Bollywood director Rohit Shetty will reprise his role as the host of the new season of the stunt-based reality show. Currently, Rohit is busy shooting in Hyderabad for his film Sooryavanshi. This year, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 will be shot in Bulgaria and the new team is expected to fly to the location soon.