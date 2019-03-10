Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 is all set for its grand finale (to be aired on Sunday, March 10) when the winner of the season will be announced. The finale episode will also see Akshay Kumar making a guest appearance for the promotion of his upcoming flick Kesari, and while fans eagerly wait for the episode to go on air, a few pictures of Akshay performing some daredevil stunts on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 have surfaced online.

Akshay had earlier hosted many seasons of the stunt-based reality show. The grand finale episode will see some never-seen-before death-defying stunts performed by the finalists - Punit Pathak, Shamita Shetty, Aly Goni, Ridhima Pandit, Aditya Narayan and Bharti Singh.

A few websites claimed that Punit has won the trophy, however, according to a report in SpotboyE, Aditya Narayan will beat the rest and emerge as the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 9.

Meanwhile, rumours have been doing the rounds that finalists Ridhima and Shamita are not on good terms on the sets. In fact, the buzz was that the actresses had such a big argument over them sporting similar hairstyles and shoes that other contestants had to intervene to pacify them.

However, when SpotboyE contacted Ridhima, she denied any fight between the two. "Oh God, I don't know why certain things never happen but yet they're written about with so much emphasis," she said, adding, "Trust me, Shamita and I had no fight whatsoever. In fact, just sometime back, we even had a chat on the phone."

In another episode of KKK9, fans witnessed an interesting turnaround when Bharti in order to secure herself in the finale, misguided Ridhima during a task. This didn't go down well with Ridhima's fans, who trolled the comedian online. Talking about this controversy, Ridhima had told the portal, "See, if all of three of us would have played fair, then I don't think it would make any sense to play the game. Honestly, that day physically and mentally, I was so tired that I didn't want to take anyone's load. In case, if I would have been in the mental frame of my mind. I also would have done the same."