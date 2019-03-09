For the nine consecutive weeks, The Kapil Sharma Show has remained one of the most loved and entertaining shows on Indian television and finding its place on the TRP chart of top 10 Indian TV shows. And there's no denying that popularity comes with a price that Kapil Sharma and his show have been paying for every time. Despite all the controversies, the show has held strong grip in its TRP rating. But it looks like the show will keep moving forward along with a few hiccups.

In the last few episodes, Chandan Prabhakar, who plays the role of Chandu Chaiwala, was missing from the show. His absence made his fans wonder if there was anything wrong between him and the makers of the show. However, Chandan had replied to a Twitter user, who enquired about his absence from the show, saying that he was not intentionally missing from the episodes but his gimmicks were not included in the final edit probably because it didn't work out.

And now after Chandan Prabhakar, Bharti Singh, who plays the role of Bachcha Yadav's wife, will go missing from a couple of episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show.

But unlike Chandan Prabhakar, Bharti won't miss the show because her gimmicks didn't work in favour of the show, but she will be busy with her new show called Khatra Khatra Khatra which will air on Colors TV.

During the launch of her new TV show, when Bharti was asked about the return of Navjot Singh Sidhu, who has been replaced by Archana Puran Singh, as the co-host, the comedian said that she would love to have him back on the show. And also spoke about her absence from the upcoming episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show.

"Regarding Sidhu ji, I had gotten a lot of call even then [when he was asked to leave the show] and I was like what can I say? I am myself not there in two episodes. So, I am not aware if he will be making a comeback on the show. For us, Sidhu ji and Archana ji are no different. Archana ji has at many levels filled the space of Sidhu ji. She also laughs a lot. I have immense respect for both. I started my career with Sidhu ji and Archana ji encouraged me thereon. So for me if both are there in the show, nothing better," Bharti Singh told Pinkvilla.

Even Kapil Sharma took to Twitter to congratulate Bharti on her new show and wished her all the best urging his fans to give it a watch. "Humari @bharti_lalli ka ek naya show aa raha hai #khatra wish u all the best bharti @writerharsh #adityanarayan #vikasgupta n the entire team of "Khatra". Starting from 11th march only on @ColorsTV."

Well, we may miss Bharti for a couple of episodes but it has cleared the confusion among her fans, who were asking Kapil about the reason behind her absence.