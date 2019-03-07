Despite the temporary sacking of Navjot Singh Sidhu over his comments on Pulwama terror attack and Chandan Prabhakar's absence, The Kapil Sharma Show has been entertaining its viewers with its hilarious and spontaneous gimmicks. But unfortunately, the Kapil Sharma comedy show has slipped two places drastically in its week 9 TRP chart.

Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi – Jigger Pe Trigger, that airs on Colors TV, is showing no signs of slowing down. The stunt-adventure show has been claiming the numero uno spot ever since it started airing on television. The show has bagged the number one position scoring a TRP rating of 3.1 points.

Following on the number two position is Shilpa Shetty, Anurag Basu, Geeta Kapoor's kids dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 3 (that airs on Sony TV) with 2.6 points on this week's TRP chart. Not falling behind is yet another Colors TV fictional series Naagin 3 that has claimed the number third position on the TRP chart by scoring 2.5 points.

On the fourth position in the TRP chart is The Kapil Sharma Show which had earlier claimed the second position in the TRP rating. Despite facing hurdles, the Sony TV's comedy show has managed to score 2.4 points to settle down at the fourth spot followed by Zee TV's family drama Kundali Bhagya with 2.1 points.

Although The Kapil Sharma Show has managed to remain in the list of Top 5 shows on Indian television even in its ninth week, it remains to be seen if the show bounces back to claim the numero uno position after Khatron Ke Khiladi wraps up with its finale week episodes.